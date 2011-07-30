Eagles still dealing, give DL Jenkins five-year, $25M pact

Following Friday's breathtaking maneuvering to score free agency's biggest prize, cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday added defensive lineman Cullen Jenkins to a roster that's suddenly bursting with big names.
Jenkins agreed to a five-year, $25 million deal, a league source told NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi.
"Thank you #packernation for everything," Jenkins tweeted while explaining why he wouldn't return to the Green Bay Packers. " ... Unfortunately the option wasn't given to continue."
Added Jenkins: "Now it's on to the next chapter and I'm more pumped and motivated than ever."
Jenkins is the fifth major acquisition for the Eagles, who, along with landing Asomugha, found Kevin Kolb's replacement by giving Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young a one-year deal. The team also signed defensive end Jason Babin away from the Titans and acquired cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie from the Arizona Cardinalsin the Kolb trade.
"It's exciting," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. "It's really exciting to put it all together, and we want to see them out here out on the field and get going."
Jenkins started 66 games in seven seasons with the Packers, with a career-high seven sacks in 11 games last year.
"This is a guy who we didn't think we'd have the opportunity to acquire," Roseman said. "The way things have worked out here in the past few days, when the opportunity came at us, we jumped on it."
Roseman said Jenkins will fill a variety of roles in the Eagles' newly structured defense under first-year coordinator Juan Castillo. But his main role will be as an inside pass rusher.
"On third down, he rushes from inside," Roseman said. "We think he makes a difference in that role. In this defense and in this scheme, it really utilizes all his talents."
To make room for Jenkins, the Eagles traded defensive tackle Brodrick Bunkley to the Cleveland Browns for a 2012 fifth-round draft pick.
"People want to come to Philadelphia because of the organization, having coach (Andy) Reid and having a quarterback like Michael (Vick) and the players we have here," he said. "I think they're all great selling points. When you talk to agents, people want to come to Philly."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.