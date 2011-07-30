Eagles still dealing, give DL Jenkins five-year, $25M pact

Published: Jul 30, 2011 at 11:06 AM

Following Friday's breathtaking maneuvering to score free agency's biggest prize, cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday added defensive lineman Cullen Jenkins to a roster that's suddenly bursting with big names.

Jenkins agreed to a five-year, $25 million deal, a league source told NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi.

Can Young follow in Vick's path?

With last season's Titans meltdown behind him, QB Vince Young is receiving a second chance with the Eagles -- backing up 2010's story of redemption, Michael Vick. More...

"Thank you #packernation for everything," Jenkins tweeted while explaining why he wouldn't return to the Green Bay Packers. " ... Unfortunately the option wasn't given to continue."

Added Jenkins: "Now it's on to the next chapter and I'm more pumped and motivated than ever."

Jenkins is the fifth major acquisition for the Eagles, who, along with landing Asomugha, found Kevin Kolb's replacement by giving Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young a one-year deal. The team also signed defensive end Jason Babin away from the Titans and acquired cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie from the Arizona Cardinalsin the Kolb trade.

"It's exciting," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. "It's really exciting to put it all together, and we want to see them out here out on the field and get going."

Jenkins started 66 games in seven seasons with the Packers, with a career-high seven sacks in 11 games last year.

"This is a guy who we didn't think we'd have the opportunity to acquire," Roseman said. "The way things have worked out here in the past few days, when the opportunity came at us, we jumped on it."

Roseman said Jenkins will fill a variety of roles in the Eagles' newly structured defense under first-year coordinator Juan Castillo. But his main role will be as an inside pass rusher.

"On third down, he rushes from inside," Roseman said. "We think he makes a difference in that role. In this defense and in this scheme, it really utilizes all his talents."

To make room for Jenkins, the Eagles traded defensive tackle Brodrick Bunkley to the Cleveland Browns for a 2012 fifth-round draft pick.

The Eagles also re-signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Akeem Jordan.

Roseman said he's hearing from agents of players around the league who want to be Eagles.

"People want to come to Philadelphia because of the organization, having coach (Andy) Reid and having a quarterback like Michael (Vick) and the players we have here," he said. "I think they're all great selling points. When you talk to agents, people want to come to Philly."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl LVII scouting report: Who has the edge in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles?

Will the Eagles' pass rush befuddle Patrick Mahomes? Can Nick Sirianni successfully match wits with Andy Reid? Next Gen Stats maven Mike Band crunches the numbers on seven crucial Super Bowl LVII matchups. Who has the edge?

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard endorses 'great coach' Jeff Saturday: 'I hate that he gets a lot of hate'

Indianapolis linebacker Shaquille Leonard rejected the notion that interim coach Jeff Saturday was not adequate at his job last season, pointing out the former Colt would be in a great spot with a full offseason of preparation.

news

Justin Fields on Bears' approach to No. 1 overall pick: 'Everybody would love honesty in the process'

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft for the first time since 1947. Their starting quarterback understands it's a business, but he would "definitely" like to know where the team is leaning.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century

For Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to become just the seventh player to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season, he'll need to break a long and dubious streak of MVPs coming up short in the biggest of big games.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE