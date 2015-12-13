Eagles spoil McCoy's return to Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- Caleb Sturgis kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:26 left, Ed Reynolds intercepted Tyrod Taylor's pass in the final minutes and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 23-20 on Sunday.
LeSean McCoy had 74 yards rushing and 35 receiving in his return to Philadelphia. He kissed the Eagles logo at midfield before the coin toss, but ran off the field immediately after the game.
The Eagles (6-7) and Redskins (6-7) are tied atop the NFC East standings. The New York Giants (5-7) could make it a three-way tie with a win at Miami on Monday night.
Taylor's streak of 222 passes without a pick ended when his deep pass went right to Reynolds with 1:16 remaining.
