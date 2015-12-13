Eagles spoil McCoy's return to Philly

Published: Dec 13, 2015 at 08:58 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Caleb Sturgis kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:26 left, Ed Reynolds intercepted Tyrod Taylor's pass in the final minutes and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 23-20 on Sunday.

LeSean McCoy had 74 yards rushing and 35 receiving in his return to Philadelphia. He kissed the Eagles logo at midfield before the coin toss, but ran off the field immediately after the game.

The Eagles (6-7) and Redskins (6-7) are tied atop the NFC East standings. The New York Giants (5-7) could make it a three-way tie with a win at Miami on Monday night.

The Bills (6-7) fell two games behind in the AFC wild-card race.

Taylor's streak of 222 passes without a pick ended when his deep pass went right to Reynolds with 1:16 remaining.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken recognizes red-zone struggles: 'We just have to do a better job'

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognized Baltimore's struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'happy' with Christian McCaffrey's heavy workload: 'Real easy to put a lot on his plate'

49ers running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is dealing with an oblique injury that jeopardizes his availability for Week 7. Given the star RB's injury history before joining San Francisco, the workload question was bound to pop up.
news

Trevor Lawrence runs wild on injured knee in Jaguars' win over Saints: 'Funny how that works'

Jaguars quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ not only played through a knee injury that caused him to be questionable entering Thursday night's contest against the Saints -- he thrived.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr on outbursts during loss to Jaguars: 'I have got to kind of chill out'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's frustration with a struggling offense boiled over several times in Thursday night's 31-24 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the signal-caller barking at several teammates and coaches.