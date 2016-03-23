Eagles signing former Giants WR Rueben Randle

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with Randle on a one-year contract. The new deal is worth more than $3 million with $500,000 guaranteed, agent Vincent Taylor told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
In the midst of a highly productive offseason, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman recently told Peter King of The MMQB that he was still searching for a receiver with deep speed. He has since acquired Randle and former Rams burner Chris Givens.
While Randle isn't known for his speed, he does offer ideal size, and the ability to track the ball over his shoulder and make plays outside the numbers.
On the flip side, the former LSU star has been frustratingly inconsistent since dropping to the 63rd overall pick in the 2012 draft. He has been benched for being late to meetings and has struggled to earn Eli Manning's trust. When he complained about his role in the offense late last season, then-coach Tom Coughlin suggested he should take better advantage of the opportunities he did have.
Although Randle played heavy snaps versus the single coverage afforded by the presence of explosive No. 1 receiver Odell Beckham, he turned in a disappointing 2015 season even with a career-high eight touchdowns.
He figures to battle Givens and Josh Huff for the No. 3 receiver role behind Jordan Matthews and 2015 first-round pick Nelson Agholor in new coach Doug Pederson's offense.