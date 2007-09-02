Eagles sign von Oelhoffen, claim Reed and Togafau off waivers

Published: Sep 02, 2007 at 01:50 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday that they have signed veteran defensive tackle Kimo von Oelhoffen to a one-year contract and claimed J.R. Reed and Pago Togafau off waivers.

Von Oelhoffen, 36, a 6th round selection of Cincinnati in 1994, has spent time with the Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets. He was released by the Jets on Saturday as part of their final roster cutdown.

Von Oelhoffen has 395 tackles, 26.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 192 career games. In 2003 with Pittsburgh, he had 40 tackles and eight sacks and was a member of the Steelers team that won the 2005 Super Bowl.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Eagles placed defensive tackle Ian Scott on the minor injured reserve list. Scott signed with the Eagles during the offseason.

The Eagles claimed Reed from the New York Giants and Togafau from the Arizona Cardinals, releasing Akeem Jordan and Marcus Paschal.

Reed was a fourth-round draft choice by the Eagles in 2004 and averaged 23.1 yards on 33 returns during his rookie season but missed the following season due to an accident. He was released in 2006 and played with St. Louis and Atlanta and with the Giants before being released Saturday.

Togafau, signed by the Cardinals as a rookie free agent, had 16 tackles in four preseason games for Arizona.

