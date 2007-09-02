Eagles sign von Oelhoffen, claim Reed and Togafau off waivers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday that they have signed veteran defensive tackle Kimo von Oelhoffen to a one-year contract and claimed J.R. Reed and Pago Togafau off waivers.
Von Oelhoffen, 36, a 6th round selection of Cincinnati in 1994, has spent time with the Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets. He was released by the Jets on Saturday as part of their final roster cutdown.
Von Oelhoffen has 395 tackles, 26.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 192 career games. In 2003 with Pittsburgh, he had 40 tackles and eight sacks and was a member of the Steelers team that won the 2005 Super Bowl.
The Eagles claimed Reed from the New York Giants and Togafau from the Arizona Cardinals, releasing Akeem Jordan and Marcus Paschal.
Togafau, signed by the Cardinals as a rookie free agent, had 16 tackles in four preseason games for Arizona.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press