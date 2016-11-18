Eagles sign three special teamers to 3-year extensions

Philadelphia has settled all of its special teams business.
The Eagles locked up three members of their special teams unit Friday, including special teams maven and team favorite Chris Maragos.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Maragos' extension is worth $6 million over three years with $2.45 million guaranteed, per a source. The seven-year veteran has been with Philadelphia since 2014.
Veteran punter Donnie Jones also earned a three-year extension. In his 13th season in the league, the 36-year-old punter is 22nd among qualified punters in average net yardage (39.7) and is 25th in punts inside the 20 (12).
Jones will be joined by his long snapper/part-time magicianJon Dorenbos, who also agreed to terms on a three-year deal on Friday, per coach Doug Pederson.
"He needs to be up for head-coaching consideration this offseason," Maragos said of Fipp, per Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer. "The guy's unbelievable."