Around the NFL

Eagles sign tackle Brett Toth after military waiver

Published: Aug 16, 2019 at 10:49 AM

Two months ago, Brett Toth would've been denied a chance to play in the NFL. Today, he signed a momentous deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to June 26, student-athletes in the armed forces were not allowed to put their duties on hold in the pursuit of a professional career. It was on that day that a change was approved to modify this rule, which had been in place since 2017, allowing the Eagles to add Toth, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle out of West Point.

"I'm excited for the opportunity, more excited to get out on the field and get a playbook in my hands and start getting after it," Toth said, via Chris McPherson of Eagles.com. "I'm ready to get back out there and off the sidelines."

The last time Toth played competitive football, he was selected to participate in the Senior Bowl in January 2018 after helping to anchor the nation's top rushing offense in 2017, his senior season.

Toth spent the year following graduation showcasing his knowledge both on and off the field. He served as a graduate assistant, where he helped lead the Black Knights to their most successful season, and completed a difficult course-load as an engineering officer en route to earning a platoon leader role.

"I was adamant about worrying about my military obligations first as well as what my duty title was," Toth said. "I told my battalion commander, my company commander that, first and foremost, I was there to complete my duty. That was going to be my first priority."

Although he's been out of the game for 18 months, Toth has the opportunity to be a steal of a signing for an already loaded Eagles offensive line. Toth revealed that both offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and former Eagle and current Steelers OT Alejandro Villanueva as influences for his decision. Villanueva served three tours of duty in Afghanistan before joining the NFL in 2014.

It's been an uphill battle for Toth but he has already conquered several big challenges, growing stronger as an athlete and officer along the way. The Eagles will look to bring out the absolute best Toth has to offer.

"It's going to be a lot of proving that I belong here and just taking what coaching I've gotten at those all-star games and applying it as quickly as possible and adjusting on the run," he said. "I got the short stick here. Other guys have been doing this for a few months. They've been able to understand the offense and I've got two weeks now to show that I belong on this roster."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commissioner Goodell backs ruling in KC-BUF game: 'It was absolutely the right call'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with reporters on Wednesday at the conclusion of the December League Meeting in Irving, Texas, and addressed recent complaints regarding the league's officiating.
news

NFL to examine eliminating hip-drop tackles this offseason; kickoff play, tush push, fumbles out of end zone also to be reviewed 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and EVP of football operations Troy Vincent on Wednesday expressed a desire to the the hip-drop tackle removed this offseason.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Raiders on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 15 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

SoFi Stadium approved to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027

Super Bowl LXI in 2027 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, following the approval of owners on Wednesday at the December League Meeting.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) says he'll play Saturday vs. Bengals

Justin Jefferson details a chest injury that forced him out early last Sunday, but the injury won't keep the Minnesota Vikings WR out of this Saturday's game versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes regrets postgame reaction versus Bills, admits it was 'emotion talking'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes regrets his irate response to officials flagging Kadarius Toney offside in Sunday's loss to Buffalo, saying Wednesday that his emotions got the better of him.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick deflects questions regarding future: 'I'm getting ready for Kansas City'

Bill Belichick has remained a topic of conversation for much of the Patriots' struggle-filled year, and the head coach again was forced to face questions regarding his future by the New England media on Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New York QBs Zach Wilson, Tommy DeVito highlight Players of the Week

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, Jets QB Zach Wilson earn top offensive honors for Week 14. 
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams calls 3-0 loss to Vikings 'embarrassing'

Following a historic low-scoring loss to the Vikings last Sunday, Raiders WR Davante Adams felt embarrassed to be shut out in a game where Las Vegas' defense held the opponent to a field goal. 