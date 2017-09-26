Eagles sign RB Kenjon Barner to one-year deal

Selected 182nd overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2013 draft, Barner has spent the majority of his career with Philadelphia, who he joined when his former college coach Chip Kelly was leading the Eagles. For his career, he's gained 260 yards rushing and has scored two touchdowns on 61 attempts. He's also caught 16 passes for 71 yards, and returned 12 kicks for 304 yards (25.3 yards per return average).