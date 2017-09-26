Around the NFL

Eagles sign RB Kenjon Barner to one-year deal

Published: Sep 26, 2017 at 12:21 PM

Kenjon Barner is back in midnight green.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed the running back to a one-year contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

Selected 182nd overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2013 draft, Barner has spent the majority of his career with Philadelphia, who he joined when his former college coach Chip Kelly was leading the Eagles. For his career, he's gained 260 yards rushing and has scored two touchdowns on 61 attempts. He's also caught 16 passes for 71 yards, and returned 12 kicks for 304 yards (25.3 yards per return average).

Philadelphia dialed up the familiar face after learning Darren Sproles will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL.

