Around the NFL

Eagles sign Malcolm Jenkins to five-year contract

Published: Feb 22, 2016 at 05:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to lock up their core players with long-term contract extensions.

The Eagles signed safety Malcolm Jenkins to a new five-year deal that includes a four-year extension.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the four-year extension is worth $35 million with $21 million in guarantees, per a source informed of the contract. In total, the new deal is worth $40.5 million and it will keep him under contract through the 2020 season.

"I expressed to (my agent) I want to be here for a long time," said Jenkins, during a news conference Monday. "They took it from there. I think the Eagles did a good job of obviously expressing that I definitely in the plans."

Jenkins was poised to enter the final season of a three-year, $15.5 million contract he had outplayed the last two years in Philadelphia after beginning his career in New Orleans.

A first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2015, Jenkins suggested during Super Bowl week that he was due for a lucrative new deal.

"Believe me, I'm waiting. I'm trying to get in line just like everybody else," Jenkins said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "That's something I can't control. But I'm definitely interested in staying. I want to be in Philly long term."

Jenkins is the fourth nucleus player to land a new contract since Howie Roseman, Eagles executive vice president of football operations, resumed de facto general manager duties in January. Tight end Zach Ertz, right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Vinny Curry have also been awarded new deals in the past month. Star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox is next on the docket.

As the Inquirer's Jeff McLane outlined in a prescient column, Roseman has long been an adherent of former Eagles president Joe Banner's practice of locking up young players before they reach their peaks.

After upgrading the secondary in his first season with the Eagles, Jenkins graduated to the ranks of the NFL's best safeties in his second season. In fact, it can be argued that he and impending free agent Walter Thurmond were the league's premier safety tandem last season.

Jenkins, 28, led the team in tackles each of the past two years and forced more turnovers than any Eagles defender in 2015.

Provided he stays healthy and productive, he will spend the next half-decade quarterbacking new coordinator Jim Schwartz's secondary. For his part, Jenkins seems upbeat about the direction of the team's defense.

"I think we have the players in the building already to really be a dominant defense," Jenkins said. "For the most part, I think we have what we need and I think when you add a coach like Jim Schwartz and his defense ... I think that will take us to the next level."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Following a game-tying Lions field goal with just 23 seconds left, Josh Allen rallied his Bills once more to set up Tyler Bass, who connected on a 45-yard field goal to lift Buffalo over Detroit, 28-25.

news

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Miller is believed to have a knee sprain.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will be returning All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White for a matchup against the Detroit Lions in the inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

news

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games in 2022 NFL season

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions; New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys; and New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings.

news

Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams (ACL) could be activated in Week 13

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that should Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams make it through next week's full-speed practices unscathed, there is a good chance he's activated.

news

NFL world celebrates Thanksgiving Day on social media

As we settle down for a day of food, family and football, so are NFL players, those playing in Thursday's games and those celebrating the festivities with their families.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (ankle/knee) expected to play vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, along with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, are expected to play in their team's Thanksgiving game versus the New York Giants today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Dan Campbell believes home crowd will be 'on fire' as Lions look to win fourth straight

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes the home crowd for the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills will be "on fire."

news

Cardinals' Colt McCoy studies up on 'Hard Knocks,' 'never thought' he'd play in game like Mexico City

Sitting intently in an otherwise empty film room, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy walked "Hard Knocks" viewers through his thoughts on a last-second film study and what it means to play in showcases like "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City.

news

Aaron Rodgers says he's played with broken thumb since Week 5

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday his thumb is broken, an injury he sustained on the final play of a loss to the New York Giants in London in Week 5.

news

Rams rule out QB Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game vs. Chiefs; Bryce Perkins in line to start

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the league's concussion protocol and will not play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE