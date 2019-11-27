Around the NFL

Eagles sign kicker Jake Elliott to five-year extension

Published: Nov 27, 2019 at 10:24 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

One day before Turkey Day, the Philadelphia Eagles are giving thanks for their placekicker and showing it with a new contract stuffed with cash.

Philadelphia announced Wednesday that it signed kicker Jake Elliott to a five-year extension through 2024. Elliott's deal is worth around $21.8 million with $10.45 million guaranteed, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Elliott is now the third-highest paid kicker in average annual value and in total guarantees.

Slated to be a restricted free agent in 2020 after signing a one-year, $645,000 deal before the season, Elliott is now free to settle down in the City of Brotherly Love.

Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, Elliott was soon cut and eventually found his way onto Philly's roster. His 61-yard game-winning field goal in Week 3 of the 2017 season kick-started the Eagles' run to Super Bowl glory.

Since joining the Birds, Elliott has completed 86.8 percent of his field goals and 93 percent of his extra points and accounted for 291 points. This season, the 24-year-old hasn't missed a single one of his 14 field-goal tries.

