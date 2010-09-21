Eagles sign D-II's top player off Bills' practice squad

Published: Sep 21, 2010 at 12:13 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed rookie running back Joique Bell off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

In four preseason games with the Bills, Bell rushed for 152 yards on 27 carries.

Wide receiver Hank Baskett was released to make room for Bell, who originally signed as a free agent with the Bills. Bell amassed 6,728 rushing yards and 88 touchdowns at Wayne State and won the Harlon Hill Trophy, as the best player in NCAA Division II, after running for 2,084 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior.

Eagles coach Andy Reidsaid on his weekly radio show Monday that Bell might be valuable on special teams.

Baskett, who joined the Eagles as a rookie in 2006 and re-signed during the offseason, was active for the first two games but had no receptions.

The Eagles also announced Tuesday they have released safety Chip Vaughn and running back Martell Mallett from their practice squad.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

