Eagles sign 3 draft picks, free agent QB Harris

Published: May 11, 2012 at 05:59 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Eagles signed fourth-round draft picks Brandon Boykin, along with two other draft choices, and free agent quarterback Jacory Harris out of Miami.

Boykin, a cornerback from Georgia, guard Brandon Washington (fifth round) from Miami and running back Bryce Brown (seventh round) from Kansas State all signed four-year deals.

Boykin was one of the top kick returners in Southeastern Conference history and also spent some time at running back for Georgia.

Harris was a three-year starter at Miami, throwing for 8,826 yards and 70 touchdowns, both second in school history.

