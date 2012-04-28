Eagles select OT Dennis Kelly in 5th round

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 10:04 AM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Purdue offensive tackle Dennis Kelly in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-8, 321-pound could help provide depth at a position where the Eagles suffered a major loss in the offseason when five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters tore his Achilles' tendon.

Kelly started every game the past three seasons at left tackle for the Boilermakers, a streak of 37 consecutive games protecting the quarterback's blind side. Kelly is known for his aggressiveness and being durable. His size makes him an intimidating presence. Kelly was chosen with the 153rd overall pick.

