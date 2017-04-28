Eagles select CB Sidney Jones at No. 43 of draft

The Eagles crowd at the draft knew that Jones was an intriguing value pick. Expected to be a surefire first-rounder because of his competitiveness and ball skills, Jones tore his Achilles tendon at his pro day. The Eagles front office chose to take the long view, knowing that Jones will help them eventually even if he's not a huge factor this season.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Jones will start the season on the Non-Football Injury List and could be back on the field by October, if needed. Jones has been compared to his friend Marcus Peters in playing style. Former Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel also comes to mind as a ballhawking, undersized cornerback.
The pick comes with risk because of Jones' injury, but the Eagles know that few second-round selections have this high a ceiling.