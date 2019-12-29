 Skip to main content
Eagles seize NFC East title with win over Giants

Dec 29, 2019

Battling injuries and the odds, the Eagles have improbably found their way back to the playoffs.

In conclusion of an up-and-down regular season, the Eagles defeated the rival Giants, 34-17, on Sunday to win the NFC East.

Following a Week 16 win over the Cowboys, Philadelphia (9-7) had bestowed upon itself a win-and-in scenario and took care of business to win its second division title in three seasons. It also sent archrival Dallas into the offseason.

Philadelphia is the NFC's No. 4 seed and will host Seattle next weekend after their loss to the 49ers Sunday night.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has made a calling card of rallying his squad down the stretch as Philadelphia ran off four straight victories to finish the regular season, seemingly fending off elimination each week. In 2018, Philly rattled off five wins over the last six weeks to earn a wild-card berth.

While the Eagles have a virtual MASH unit that's seen a ridiculous amount of injuries to players such as receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, running backs Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles, right tackle Lane Johnson, tight end Zach Ertz and more, one healthy constant has been quarterback Carson Wentz.

This is the Eagles' third straight trip to the playoffs, but it's the first in which Wentz has been healthy and the starter in the final week of the regular season.

Four weeks ago, the Eagles lost to the lowly Dolphins and were 5-7. Now, Philly has rallied for the NFC East title and a postseason home game.

