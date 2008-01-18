Eagles secondary coach Harbaugh meets with Ravens again

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Philadelphia Eagles secondary coach John Harbaugh arrived at the Baltimore Ravens' headquarters Friday morning for his second interview for the head-coaching position vacated when Brian Billick was fired on Dec. 31.
Harbaugh was scheduled to meet with high-ranking team officials, including owner Steve Bisciotti, president Dick Cass and general manager Ozzie Newsome. He's the second candidate to make it to the second round of interviews. Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Jason Garrett rejected the Ravens' job offer after receiving a raise from owner Jerry Jones and a promotion to assistant head coach.
Harbaugh, 45, built his reputation on special teams. Although he's never been a head coach at any level, he's highly regarded in league circles for his energy and football acumen and was named NFL Special Teams Coach of the Year by his peers in 2001.
He shifted to the secondary last season to round out his resume, working last season under defensive coordinator Jim Johnson, who's known for devising confusing blitz packages.
Harbaugh is the son of former Western Kentucky head coach Jack Harbaugh and the brother of Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh.
"Up, down, sideways, from the very top, it's a very impressive place to visit," Harbaugh after his visit earlier this month. "I knew the Ravens had a great organization. Now, I see why."
The Ravens also have contacted former San Diego Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer and could bring in New York Jets offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, Marty's son, for a second interview.
Marty Schottenheimer, 64, has said he's in a mood to listen to the Ravens' sales pitch. He has just two losing campaigns in 21 NFL seasons with an all-time record of 200-126-1. He sat out last season after being fired by the Chargers following a 14-2 season due to a rocky relationship with San Diego general manager A.J. Smith.
"At this juncture, I would certainly be willing to sit down and listen," Schottenheimer said in a telephone interview from his North Carolina home. "I think it's an excellent organization. They know how to win football games."
