Eagles schedule Sunday interview with Saints' Allen for DC job

New Orleans Saints secondary coach Dennis Allen is scheduled to interview for the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator job Sunday, according to a league source.
The Eagles need a new coordinator after firing Sean McDermott, who has since landed with the Carolina Panthers. Eagles secondary coach Dick Jauron, once a candidate for the defensive coordinator job, left for the Cleveland Browns on Friday.
Allen, who interviewed for the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator job Friday, joined the Saints in 2006 as the assistant defensive line coach and spent the last three seasons as the team's secondary coach. He began his NFL coaching career in 2002 with the Atlanta Falcons, for whom he tutored the secondary before being promoted to defensive assistant/quality control.
Allen's college coaching career included stints at Texas A&M (1996-99) as a graduate assistant and the University of Tulsa (2000-01) as the secondary coach.