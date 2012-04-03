Eagles say LT Peters has successful surgery to fix Achilles

Published: Apr 03, 2012 at 08:28 AM

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters, who recently tore his Achilles' tendon during offseason workouts in Texas, underwent a successful surgery to repair the tendon Tuesday morning, the team announced in a release.

According to the release, Dr. Steve Raikin performed the operation in Philadelphia. The release did not specify how long Peters will be out of action, though his 2012 season is likely in jeopardy.

The Eagles are faced with trying to replace Peters, who has made the Pro Bowl for five straight seasons. The eight-year veteran has been with the team since 2009.

"It's going to be tough. A lot of our guys have great rapport with Jason Peters; to have (an) injury this drastic, it's devastating," Michael Vicktold NFL Network on Tuesday at an event unveiling Nike's new team uniforms in New York. "Our team has to continue to move forward and bounce back from it."

The Eagleshave been linked with free-agent offensive linemen Demetrius Bell and Marcus McNeill. Bell visited Philadelphia but is still being courted by other teams, including the Green Bay Packers.

