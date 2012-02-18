Eagles' Samuel takes to Twitter to ask fans about trade possibilities

Published: Feb 18, 2012 at 10:29 AM

Maybe Asante Samuel knows something the rest of us don't. 

Or maybe he's just trying to read between the lines when Eagles general manager Howie Roseman reiterated last week the team will listen when the phone rings with trade offers for the three-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

Either way, Samuel clearly is feeling a little uncertain heading into the offseason, going as far as to ask his Twitter followers where they'd like to see him end up.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Panthers name Kristi Coleman new team president

The Carolina Panthers have named Kristi Coleman as their new team president, while Nick Kelly has been appointed chief executive officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment as part of a leadership shakeup.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo looks toward future, says 49ers are working with him to find 'right destination'

With his future in San Francisco firmly up in the air, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo candidly talked about the months ahead during his final press conference of the season.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial set of prospect rankings for the 2022 NFL Draft. Who tops the board? How do the quarterbacks stack up? Check out the full rundown, 1-50.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW