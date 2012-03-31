Eagles' Samuel reportedly would cut earnings to facilitate trade

Published: Mar 31, 2012 at 12:29 PM

Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel might be willing to shave as much as $2.5 million off his earnings for next season to facilitate the team's efforts to trade him, the Philadelphia Daily News reported Saturday.

Columnist Paul Domowitch wrote that Samuel, who is set to make $9.5 million in 2012, would be open to reducing that figure to $7 million, though he didn't cite a source.

Alonzo Shavers, the nine-year veteran's agent, told TitanInsider.com earlier this week that Samuel would consider re-negotiating his contract to make a trade possible.

The Eagleshave long been known to have an interest in dealing Samuel, who with Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was part of a crowded secondary. Earlier this week, the Titans reportedly emerged as possible suitors.

However, Samuel hasn't been moved yet, and league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that one factor limiting the market for the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback is his contract. Sources told La Canfora the Detroit Lions are among the teams that aren't interested in Samuel.

