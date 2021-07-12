Around the NFL

Eagles RT Lane Johnson: 'Last year was an embarrassment for everybody involved'

Published: Jul 12, 2021 at 09:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A four-win season in 2020 led to a Philadelphia Eagles reboot, with the ouster of Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and importing Nick Sirianni.

After three straight playoff appearances, including a Lombardi-hoisting 2017 run, the poor campaign left a bad taste in the mouths of many of the veterans left on the squad.

Right tackle Lane Johnson joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football and said the groundwork has been laid for a turnaround after last year's "embarrassment." 

"Really looking at our team right now, we had a great OTAs," he said. "(We're) moving forward, learning the playbook. I feel like coach Sirianni's just taking great command of the team, holding everybody accountable. I know camp starts here in a few weeks, (July) 27th, and everybody's looking forward to that. But a lot of veteran leadership, a lot of young, hungry guys ready to prove themselves, and that's where we're at. Last year was an embarrassment for everybody involved, and looking forward, we're ready to change that."

There were some questions about Sirianni after a shaky introductory press conference. The 40-year-old spent the past three seasons under Frank Reich in Indianapolis. It's that relationship with the former Eagles OC that gives the veteran's confidence heading into the season.

"I think we gained a lot of trust just from having him from Frank Reich, who was the head in Indianapolis, and having him come from there, knowing he was a great dude," Johnson said of his new coach. "First thing that he came in and did was he took great command of the team. I think he created a lot of energy. Every day's fun. During practice, there's always some type of competition period. Sometimes even the coaches get out there and compete, too, so that's what I like about it. Going into the building, man, it's been really cool. But right now, we're learning a new offense, we're trying to get that going, and that's really where we're at. But so far, he's taken great command of the team, and he commands a lot of respect."

Despite the overhaul, the Eagles remain a veteran-laden team, particularly in the trenches. In a wide-open NFC East, it could be a quick turnaround in Philly if everything jells. But that success or failure will be decided by how quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ transitions to the full-time starter and whether Sirianni doesn't crash and burn in his first stint in the big chair.

