Eagles RT Lane Johnson announces he tested positive for COVID-19

The Philadelphia Eagles will start camp without one of their most important players.
Right tackle Lane Johnson announced via social media that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported. The team announced the move shortly thereafter and Johnson is joined by linebacker Nathan Gerry and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata as Eagles placed on the list.
The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for players who have tested positive for the virus or are in quarantine after close contact with someone who tested positive. Teams are not permitted to reveal the reason for a player landing on the reserve list.
However, Johnson took it upon himself to make the announcement:
Johnson will have to pass testing and treatment protocols to return to action.
Johnson has been one of the league's best right tackles for much of the last half-decade, earning three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2017-2019. His absence, while presumably temporary, is another blow to an Eagles line that is going to play the 2020 season without Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who will miss the campaign due to a torn Achilles.
Former fellow Eagles tackle Jason Peters rejoined the team earlier this month but is expected to play guard in place of Brooks. His acclimation period to a new position will now come in stages, as the Eagles will have to turn to backups to take reps in place of Johnson alongside Peters until Johnson is cleared to return.