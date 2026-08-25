Eagles rookie WR Makai Lemon back at practice, 'confident' hamstring injury won't linger into season
Philadelphia Eagles rookie receiver Makai Lemon participated fully in practice Monday for the first time in weeks while nursing a hamstring injury. The first-year wideout believes he won’t be hindered come the Week 1 opener against the Commanders.
“It felt great,” Lemon said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Definitely a blessing every time I’m able to step on the field. I never take it for granted.”
Lemon dipped his toe in the water as a limited participant in last Thursday’s joint practice in New England. On Monday, the wideout took on a full workload, including 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s, indicating he’s in good shape 20 days out from the opener.
The lingering hamstring was the same issue that curtailed Lemon’s early summer work, keeping him out of June’s minicamp. The rookie believes that taking it easy now will ensure he doesn’t miss time when it counts.
"I feel pretty confident [there won't be a reoccurrence]," Lemon said. "Just learning from my mistakes from the previous times, working with the trainers, setting a good plan for me, just being a professional off the field."
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The Eagles traded up in the first round of the 2026 draft to pluck Lemon as part of their revamped receiver room, with the then-anticipated trade of A.J. Brown to come a month and a half later. The nagging hamstring has kept the USC product, who generated 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, from showing his skill during the preseason and most of camp, but he noted he’s built a rapport with quarterback Jalen Hurts outside of normal practice reps.
"I feel like that chemistry and that work never stops," Lemon said. "Each and every day after practice, just talking to him. ... I feel like any time I can build that chemistry, it's good."
We’ve seen soft tissue injuries derail the start of rookie campaigns in the past. If Lemon is truly past his hamstring issue, it’s an excellent sign for a reimagined Eagles offense heading into 2026.