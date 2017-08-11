 Skip to main content
Eagles rookie WR Mack Hollins shines vs. Packers

Published: Aug 11, 2017
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Eagles still house a bustling room of receivers, but don't tell that to Mack Hollins.

Philly's fourth-round pass-catcher stepped in Thursday night to put on a show against the Packers.

Piling up 64 yards and a touchdown off four grabs, Hollins drew first blood on an opening-drive score that saw quarterback Carson Wentz slip away from a would-be sack to hurl the ball toward the rookie at Green Bay's 25. From there, Hollins strode past a pair of defenders -- veteran cornerback Quinten Rollins and second-rounder Kevin King -- aggressively batting them away with his right arm en route to the end zone. Take a look:

"It kind of just turned into improvise mode, and Mack made a good play getting open," Wentz told CSN Philly. "I found him and he did the rest. He had two pretty nasty stiff-arms there to finish off the play. It's good to see a young guy stepping up and making that play right away."

Said Hollins: "I had a route over the middle, Carson found me, and my job is to get in the end zone, catch the ball and get in the end zone. It felt like practices every day, throwing with Carson. That's why you have to take every practice rep just as seriously as the game."

The Eagles also got a strong night's work out of Bryce Treggs, the undrafted second-year wideout who hauled in seven grabs for 91 yards. The youth movement is appreciated, especially after Friday's trade of Jordan Matthews to the Bills.

Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Torrey Smith are all ticketed for larger roles, but Hollins gives the Eagles a young player to tap into following a strong first impression.

