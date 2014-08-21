Eagles roll Steelers in preseason battle of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Foles threw for 179 yards and a touchdown to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 31-21 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
Steelers running backs Le'Veon Bell and LeGarrette Blount both played one day after they were arrested for marijuana possession shortly before Pittsburgh (1-2) traveled to Philadelphia.
Eagles All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy left the game with a right thumb injury after a 22-yard TD catch gave Philadelphia (1-2) a 7-0 lead. X-rays on McCoy's thumb were negative, but he didn't return. McCoy showed no effects of a toe injury that forced him to miss one practice earlier in the week.
The Eagles' first-team offense had only one touchdown on six drives in road losses to Chicago and New England. But this was more like last year's offense that set several franchise records.
