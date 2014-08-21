Eagles roll Steelers in preseason battle of Pennsylvania

Published: Aug 21, 2014 at 03:51 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Foles threw for 179 yards and a touchdown to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 31-21 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Steelers running backs Le'Veon Bell and LeGarrette Blount both played one day after they were arrested for marijuana possession shortly before Pittsburgh (1-2) traveled to Philadelphia.

Eagles All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy left the game with a right thumb injury after a 22-yard TD catch gave Philadelphia (1-2) a 7-0 lead. X-rays on McCoy's thumb were negative, but he didn't return. McCoy showed no effects of a toe injury that forced him to miss one practice earlier in the week.

The Eagles' first-team offense had only one touchdown on six drives in road losses to Chicago and New England. But this was more like last year's offense that set several franchise records.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Nick Foles' performance against the Steelers with Preseason Live

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Divisional Round showdowns: Deebo Samuel or Davante Adams? Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes?

The Divisional Round presents a number of enticing individual showdowns, including Deebo Samuel vs. Davante Adams, Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Mixon vs. Derrick Henry. So, who does Nick Shook trust more in each matchup?
news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, for misdemeanor criminal damage, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
news

Jerick McKinnon giving Chiefs 'all kinds of confidence' he can contribute after performance vs. Steelers

The Chiefs' backfield received a boost from Jerick McKinnon during their wild-card win over the Steelers. Could McKinnon be called on again in the Divisional Round vs. the Bills?
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 20

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw multiple offensive starters participate in practice Thursday, but are still waiting on their right tackle to get back on the field. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW