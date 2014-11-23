Eagles roll over Titans to move ahead in NFC East

The Philadelphia Eagles kept the pressure on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East with an easy 43-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Our takeaways:
- The Eagles proved what most expected on Sunday: The Titans don't have the horses to keep up with them in a shootout. Chip Kelly's offense piled up 462 total yards, getting a 300-yard passing day from Mark Sanchez and a 100-yard rushing day from LeSean McCoy. Each time the Titans threatened to make a game of it in the first half, the Eagles responded with a score. Philly has put up 40-plus points twice in the past three weeks.
- Sanchez has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of his three starts -- Brian Schottenheimer's Jets' offense has never seemed so far away. It was an uneven performance on balance, with two uglyinterceptions. But Sanchez continues to look very comfortable in this offense, has shown good arm strength and a nice rapport with his receivers, particularly rookie Jordan Matthews.
- Here's the LeSean McCoy performance that bitter fantasy owners expected often this season. The Eagles are nearly unstoppable on offense when McCoy is finding holes and busting into the second level.
- Mixed bag performance in Zach Mettenberger's third career start. The Titans didn't manage so much as a first down in the game's opening quarter, but Mettenberger eventually started making plays downfield, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. Through three starts, Mettenberger deserves a solid B.
- The amazing stat of the day: When Josh Hufftook the opening kickoff 107 yards for the score, it gave the Eagles their 10th defense or special teams touchdown of the season. That will cover up a lot of team blemishes.
