Eagles reportedly unlikely to trade for Browns' No. 4 draft pick

Published: Apr 15, 2012 at 02:57 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday dismissed a report that the team is eyeing the Cleveland Browns' fourth overall pick in the NFL draft.

Casserly: Two-round mock draft

Charley Casserly projects the first two rounds of the 2012 NFL Draft, with no quarterbacks coming off the board in Round 2. More ...

A "high-level source" told Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia that the Friday report from the Cleveland Plain Dealer was "just another draft rumor." The source said there is little chance the Eagles will move up to No. 4 in a trade with the Browns.

The Plain Dealer reported Friday that the Eagles were among four teams interested in trading for the first of the Browns' two picks in the first round. The Browns also own the 22nd overall pick in this month's NFL draft.

The CSN Philadelphia report notes that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and Browns general manager Tom Heckert are close friends who worked together in Philadelphia from 2001 through 2010.

The Eagles own the 15th pick in the first round and selections No. 46 and No. 51 in the second round.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

