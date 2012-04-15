Eagles reportedly unlikely to trade for Browns' No. 4 draft pick

The Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday dismissed a report that the team is eyeing the Cleveland Browns' fourth overall pick in the NFL draft.
A "high-level source" told Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia that the Friday report from the Cleveland Plain Dealer was "just another draft rumor." The source said there is little chance the Eagles will move up to No. 4 in a trade with the Browns.
The Plain Dealer reported Friday that the Eagles were among four teams interested in trading for the first of the Browns' two picks in the first round. The Browns also own the 22nd overall pick in this month's NFL draft.
The Eagles own the 15th pick in the first round and selections No. 46 and No. 51 in the second round.