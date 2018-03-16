Around the NFL

Eagles release Vinny Curry after declining pay cut

Published: Mar 16, 2018 at 08:52 AM
Kevin Patra

The Philadelphia Eagles finally made a move with Vinny Curry.

The Eagles released the defensive lineman, the team announced on Friday.

"We want to thank Vinny Curry for his contributions to our organization over the last six seasons, including the important role he played in bringing our city its first Super Bowl championship," the Eagles said in a statement. "It's difficult to part ways with a player like Vinny who has made an impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community. We wish Vinny and his family all the best moving forward."

Curry declined to take a pay cut to remain in Philadelphia and the team couldn't find a trade partner.

Cutting Curry saves the Eagles $5 million on the salary cap. The 29-year-old had a trigger in his contract that would have guaranteed $5 million of his base $9 million salary on Sunday.

A move with Curry has been expected for weeks. With Philadelphia adding Michael Bennett via trade and Haloti Ngata in free agency, Curry became the odd man out.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Curry compiled 42 tackles and three sacks as an interior rusher in 2017.

Curry declined to restructure his contract with Philadelphia in part because he believes he can get good money on the open market. There is a good chance he's correct.

Curry is now ranked No. 18 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

