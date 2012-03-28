Eagles' Reid: No power struggle exists; I never wanted to leave

Any doubts about Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid's commitment to the team after reportedly threatening to resign can be put to rest.
Speaking from the NFL Annual Meeting on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Fla., Reid denied he ever was close to walking away because of a power struggle over personnel.
"I've got the final say, but I will tell you: We work as a team," said Reid, the NFL's longest-tenured coach who will enter his 14th season in Philadelphia. "We've always done that. One of our strengths is that we do that. We check our egos at the door, and we work together, and we listen to each other.
"We have great respect for each other. We come out with that final move, and I kind of put the stamp on it. The people I work with are phenomenal. That's the way it's been and will continue to be."
This offseason, the Eagles have re-signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive end Trent Cole to new deals, in addition to retaining guards Evan Mathis and Todd Herremans. Philadelphia also upgraded at linebacker by trading for linebacker DeMeco Ryans from the Houston Texans.
Reid said the team has no interest in free-agent receiver Plaxico Burress, who has gone public with his desire to play with Eagles quarterback Michael Vick.
"They're buddies. They grew up together, and I know they're friends," Reid said. "I've got a ton of respect for Plax. He's had a great career. Right now that's not where we're at. But that doesn't take anything away from his game. He can play."