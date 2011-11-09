Eagles receive an 'F' in chemistry class, Giants DE Tuck says

Published: Nov 08, 2011 at 09:20 PM

Philadelphia's sports fans aren't the only ones who've been disappointed in the Eagles' 3-5 start: New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck thought they'd be better, too.

"I think everybody expected a little bit more," Tuck said Monday on The Jim Rome Show, according to the New York Post. "I think with the talent they have on their football team, they can be one of the most dangerous teams in the league. When they put it together, the thing I was quoted saying is, 'You can't buy championships.' And what I meant by that is, you've got to build chemistry.

On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Bears' 30-24 win over the Eagles on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

"You can have all the talent in the world, [but] if you're not out there playing as one, if you're just 11 individuals, you're not gonna beat anybody in this league," Tuck continued. "And I think right now that's some of the issues that they're having. Nobody can question how talented they are, nobody can question how good of a coach Andy Reid is. Everybody knows that. You need more than talent in this league, because every team has talent."

As for Reid, he told a news conference on Tuesday that the Eagles are a "real good football team" if they don't commit turnovers and penalties, the Philadelphia Daily News reported. "I don't think people are stopping us. We're stopping ourselves. We have to take care of that. That's what we can control," he said.

Asked if the Eagles are a soft team, Reid said simply, "No."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett suffers broken finger in loss to 49ers; uncertain if he will return this season

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken finger against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll announced after the game, and there is uncertainty as to whether he'll be able to play again this season.

news

Niners clinch NFC West title with win over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers clinched their first division title since the 2019 season on the strength of their victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday,

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Nick Bosa and Co. paved the way for the 49ers' division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em Sit 'em -- Week 15 fantasy preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE