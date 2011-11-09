Eagles receive an 'F' in chemistry class, Giants DE Tuck says

Philadelphia's sports fans aren't the only ones who've been disappointed in the Eagles' 3-5 start: New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck thought they'd be better, too.
"I think everybody expected a little bit more," Tuck said Monday on The Jim Rome Show, according to the New York Post. "I think with the talent they have on their football team, they can be one of the most dangerous teams in the league. When they put it together, the thing I was quoted saying is, 'You can't buy championships.' And what I meant by that is, you've got to build chemistry.
"You can have all the talent in the world, [but] if you're not out there playing as one, if you're just 11 individuals, you're not gonna beat anybody in this league," Tuck continued. "And I think right now that's some of the issues that they're having. Nobody can question how talented they are, nobody can question how good of a coach Andy Reid is. Everybody knows that. You need more than talent in this league, because every team has talent."
As for Reid, he told a news conference on Tuesday that the Eagles are a "real good football team" if they don't commit turnovers and penalties, the Philadelphia Daily News reported. "I don't think people are stopping us. We're stopping ourselves. We have to take care of that. That's what we can control," he said.