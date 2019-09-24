Eagles reach crossroads; Daniel Jones gives Giants new vigor

Not too long ago, coaches were systematically given four seasons to build a watchable, engaging product. Those days are dust. We all saw what happened to Steve Wilks last year in Arizona, where one three-win campaign was all ownership could swallow. Now working under Kitchens in Cleveland as the Browns' defensive coordinator, Wilks is a reminder to all first-time coaches that fairness -- and a forgotten human charm known as patience -- has little to do with the fate most of them will suffer.