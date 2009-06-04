Eagles RB Westbrook scheduled to have ankle surgery Friday

Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook will have surgery on his right ankle Friday, but the team didn't divulge how much time he will miss.
Dr. Mark Meyerson will perform the operation on Westbrook in Baltimore. The Eagles called the procedure "a debridement" of the ankle.
Brian Westbrook already was a risk-reward option for fantasy football owners, and this latest procedure will only accentuate that status, Michael Fabiano says.
Westbrook's agent, Todd France, has been quoted by ESPN.com as saying his client will have a procedure on the ankle to "clean it up" and that the running back has no timetable for his return. However, ESPN.com quotes a "source" who says Westbrook could be sidelined "well into training camp."
France said Westbrook has "bone spurs" in his ankle that need to be cleaned out, and that if it were the regular season, the running back wouldn't have surgery.
Westbrook missed one game last season with a high ankle sprain. He had minor knee surgery after the Eagles lost to the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Championship Game.
An All-Pro in 2007, Westbrook had 936 rushing yards, caught 54 passes for 402 yards and had a career-best 14 touchdowns last season.
The Eagles selected running back LeSean McCoy in the second round of April's draft to provide insurance for the injury-prone Westbrook, who turns 30 in Sept. 2.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.