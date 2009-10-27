Eagles RB Westbrook's status up in the air as schedule intensifies

Notes:Eagles WR DeSean Jackson, who scored on a 67-yard run and a 57-yard reception against the Redskins, strained his right foot, but he should be ready to play against the Giants. Jackson was selected as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after becoming the second player in Eagles history with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown of 50-plus yards in the same game. ... Eagles LB Will Witherspoon, acquired last week in a trade with the St. Louis Rams, ran back an interception for a touchdown and created another turnover against the Redskins. "For the first game with a new team, for me, it put the stamp on it, saying, 'Hey, this is exactly what I want to bring to this team. This is exactly who I want to be,'" Witherspoon said.