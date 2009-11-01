Eagles RB Westbrook held out vs. Giants after concussion

Westbrook has only 197 yards rushing this season. He didn't practice all week after he was knocked unconscious in the Eagles' 27-17 win over Washington on Monday night when he took a knee to his head.
Other notable inactives for the Eagles are safety Macho Harris (ankle), receiver Kevin Curtis (knee) and defensive end Victor Abiamiri (knee).
Giants cornerback Aaron Ross (hamstring) and receiver Mario Manningham (shoulder) were among their inactives.
Manningham hurt his left shoulder on the last play of practice Thursday. He was held out of the team's final workout. He has started six of seven games this season, catching 28 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns.
