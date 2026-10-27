Eagles RB Saquon Barkley says hamstring 'came out great' in return from injury

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley played just nine snaps in Monday night’s loss to Dallas after entering with a hamstring injury and dealing with a back issue during the tilt.

Barkley said afterward that his “hamstring came out great,” per ESPN.

Barkley, who entered the day questionable with the hamstring injury that kept him out of the lineup the past two weeks, certainly didn’t look close to 100 percent. The running back had nine touches before exiting after his back tightened up.

Barkley shined on the opening drive, gaining 29 yards on his first carry, and capped it off with a jump-cut touchdown. However, it appeared Barkley didn’t want to open up his gate much and spent most of his carries managing the injury. With each snap, Barkley seemed more hobbled. He finished with seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, and two receptions for 9 yards.

"When you go into something like that, you make sure the player's health is first and foremost," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "Do they feel ready to go? Do the doctors and trainers feel like he's ready to go? And we felt like that was the case today. But obviously wanted to keep a close eye on him.

"He's tough as heck. He wanted to be out there for his teammates, probably had to slow him up. He'd be out there every play because of the person he is and the teammate he is and the toughness that he has."