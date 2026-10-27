Eagles RB Saquon Barkley says hamstring 'came out great' in return from injury
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley played just nine snaps in Monday night’s loss to Dallas after entering with a hamstring injury and dealing with a back issue during the tilt.
Barkley said afterward that his “hamstring came out great,” per ESPN.
Barkley, who entered the day questionable with the hamstring injury that kept him out of the lineup the past two weeks, certainly didn’t look close to 100 percent. The running back had nine touches before exiting after his back tightened up.
Barkley shined on the opening drive, gaining 29 yards on his first carry, and capped it off with a jump-cut touchdown. However, it appeared Barkley didn’t want to open up his gate much and spent most of his carries managing the injury. With each snap, Barkley seemed more hobbled. He finished with seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, and two receptions for 9 yards.
"When you go into something like that, you make sure the player's health is first and foremost," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "Do they feel ready to go? Do the doctors and trainers feel like he's ready to go? And we felt like that was the case today. But obviously wanted to keep a close eye on him.
"He's tough as heck. He wanted to be out there for his teammates, probably had to slow him up. He'd be out there every play because of the person he is and the teammate he is and the toughness that he has."
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Despite being less than fully healthy, Barkley said it was important for him to be on the field for his teammates. He wanted to get back onto the field even after the back issue cropped up.
"It's kind of the school of thought I come from. I truly love this game, and I feel like if you're able to go, sometimes you've got to push your body to the limit," he said. "I'm trying, it's just not responding the way I want it to respond right now. It sucks because I'm trying to be the best leader I can be, and it's hard when you're not able to be out there and perform for your team."
With the Eagles sitting at 2-5 following Monday’s loss, Barkley could be a trade candidate. However, that’s not where the RB’s mind is at, still believing Philly can compete despite the slew of offensive injuries. After the loss, he spoke to his teammates, underscoring that there is still time to turn things around.
“I’m not really a big talker, to be honest,” Barkley said. “Felt like the moment was right. I just, how I look at life, I feel like you just never quit. You never give up. You just keep fighting, no matter what, whatever the situation is, how it looks. And I feel like that we have the men in the locker room to do it. We put ourselves in this situation. We’ve got to get ourselves out of it. I know that I’ve got to take more of a role of being vocal, using my voice. I’m more of a lead-by-example type of guy, but it happens when you have guys banged up.”
The question in Philadelphia on Tuesday is whether general manager Howie Roseman agrees, or starts selling off any movable assets before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.