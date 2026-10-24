Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) logs full practice, questionable to play Monday vs. Cowboys

The All-Pro running back has missed the past two games after being injured in the team's Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and things have quickly gone downhill for Philadelphia in his absence.

Since the last time Barkley took the field, right tackle Lane Johnson retired, Jalen Hurts went on injured reserve for blood clots with a recovery timeline that likely keeps him out for the rest of the season, and running backs Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley both landed on IR.

Should Barkley return to the lineup, he will do so without wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), both ruled out, though tight end Dallas Goedert is good to go after missing the first two practices of the week.

Across Barkley's two fully healthy games this season, he has run for 165 yards with a 5.5 yards-per-carry average. He's notably been held without a touchdown on the campaign thus far.

Philly's offense has rushed for just 22 and 35 yards in the past two games he missed, respectively, so the club will certainly be hoping all goes well for Barkley in the lead up to Monday Night Football.

Should he end up missing the contest, Dameon Pierce would likely lead way for the Eagles backfield.

Monday night marks a critical NFC East matchup for the Eagles, who sit at 2-4 with four straight losses but remain right in the thick of a division that's seen teams scuffle across the board.

Philadelphia and Dallas (2-4) kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.