Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) active for Monday night game vs. Cowboys

Barkley hasn't been the same runner over the past year and change that he was during his 2,000-yard rushing campaign in 2024, but he performed efficiently in both games he was fully healthy for this season.

He left Week 4 with the aforementioned hamstring injury, and a stinger limited him to four carries in Week 2. In his other two outings, Barkley averaged 5.5 yards a carry for 165 yards on 30 attempts.

Along with tight end Dallas Goedert, the three-time Pro Bowl running back will take on a large part of the responsibility in keeping backup quarterback Tanner McKee comfortable against Dallas and getting the Eagles' 28th-ranked scoring offense back on track.

It's a mission potentially made easier by facing a Cowboys defense that has been gashed for the most rushing yards in the league.

The Week 7 finale marks a pivotal moment for the Eagles in a division that remains fairly open. Philly and Dallas are both 2-4, but the NFC East-leading New York Giants are not too far out of reach at 4-2-1. The Washington Commanders, currently on bye, are hanging around with a 1-4-1 record.

The Eagles and Cowboys kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday hoping to start a turnaround.