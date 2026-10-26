Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) active for Monday night game vs. Cowboys
There's finally some good news for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Running back Saquon Barkley is officially active for Monday's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.
A lot has changed in the two weeks since Barkley injured his hamstring against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 4.
Two days after Philly's loss to L.A., right tackle Lane Johnson retired, and the Eagles then traded offensive lineman Cam Jurgens to the Ravens the following afternoon. Jalen Hurts played one game without Barkley before blood clots forced him out for what is likely to be the remainder of the season. Barkley's primary backups, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley, have both gone on injured reserve.
Amid the chaos of a four-game losing streak with numbers rapidly dwindling -- wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) will also miss the Monday nighter -- Barkley returns as a potential lifeline for Philadelphia's season.
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Barkley hasn't been the same runner over the past year and change that he was during his 2,000-yard rushing campaign in 2024, but he performed efficiently in both games he was fully healthy for this season.
He left Week 4 with the aforementioned hamstring injury, and a stinger limited him to four carries in Week 2. In his other two outings, Barkley averaged 5.5 yards a carry for 165 yards on 30 attempts.
Along with tight end Dallas Goedert, the three-time Pro Bowl running back will take on a large part of the responsibility in keeping backup quarterback Tanner McKee comfortable against Dallas and getting the Eagles' 28th-ranked scoring offense back on track.
It's a mission potentially made easier by facing a Cowboys defense that has been gashed for the most rushing yards in the league.
The Week 7 finale marks a pivotal moment for the Eagles in a division that remains fairly open. Philly and Dallas are both 2-4, but the NFC East-leading New York Giants are not too far out of reach at 4-2-1. The Washington Commanders, currently on bye, are hanging around with a 1-4-1 record.
The Eagles and Cowboys kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday hoping to start a turnaround.