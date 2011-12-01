Eagles RB McCoy expected to start vs. Seahawks

Published: Dec 01, 2011 at 07:29 AM

Barring a setback in pre-game warm-ups, the Philadelphia Eagles expect running back LeSean McCoy to start in Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to a team source.

McCoy is officially listed as questionable with a toe injury that has limited his practice participation all week.

McCoy is the NFL's rushing leader with 1,050 yards, and the Eagles will need him to spark the offense.

Eagles quarterback Michael Vick did not travel with the team to Seattle on Wednesday as he continues to nurse a rib injury suffered in Week 10. Vick's absence will mean quarterback Vince Young will make his third straight start on Thursday night.

Young will be without the Eagles' leading receiver, Jeremy Maclin, who also will miss his third straight game as he recovers from hamstring and shoulder injuries.

As expected, inactive for the Eagles are wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Also included: offensive tackle King Dunlap, offensive lineman Julian Vandervelde, defensive end Phillip Hunt, and linebacker Greg Lloyd.

Seattle middle linebacker David Hawthorne and cornerback Richard Sherman were both active after each was listed as questionable. Hawthorne injured his knee last Sunday against Washington, while Sherman sustained a calf injury in the 23-17 loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

