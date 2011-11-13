Eagles RB McCoy decides to re-sign with Rosenhaus after all

Published: Nov 13, 2011 at 02:28 PM

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy intends to re-sign with agent Drew Rosenhaus, according to a league source on Sunday, but no paperwork can be signed until this week.

McCoy fired Rosenhaus for the second time about one week ago, but after interviewing several other agents, McCoy has decided to re-sign with Rosenhaus.

McCoy, 23, has become one of the premier running backs in the NFL, rushing for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. McCoy also excels in the passing game with 31 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns, making him a complete back who has outperformed his contract.

McCoy is in the third year of a four-year, $3.4 million deal.

