Eagles RB DeMarco Murray to sit out vs. Colts

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that the All-Pro running back will sit out Sunday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, which will air live on NFL Network at 1 p.m. ET.
The news comes as no surprise after Murray watched from the sideline on Saturday as his teammates went through drills in practice, per NJ.com. It was telling that Murray sat idle as Eagles players shuffled through the team's substitution packages.
Fans should see both Ryan Mathews and Darren Sproles line up in a Philly backfield that has a chance to be among the NFL's finest in 2015. Mathews worked with the starters in Saturday's session ahead of Kenjon Barner and rookies Raheem Mostert and Kevin Monangai.
Murray has battled hydration issues and illness during camp, leaving the Philadelphia Inquirer to say there's been "nothing routine" about the runner's training camp schedule. His occasional rest periods and work with trainers, though, are simply an extension of coach Chip Kelly's obsession with sports science. Sitting out against the Colts is just another part of that program.
There's very little concern about Murray's workload come September. Every one of these Eagles runners will feast.