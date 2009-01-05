Eagles, Ravens find road to success away from home

The Giants won three playoff games on the road and finished up with a victory over the previously undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII to cap a legendary run. There's no undefeated team to slay this year, but is there a squad capable of winning three road games and taking home the Lombardi Trophy? The Eagles and Ravens appear capable. Donovan McNabb looks like he's playing with house money. Baltimore's defense is playing like it did when the Ravens won the Super Bowl, and Joe Flacco is doing his best Trent Dilfer impression. Both teams have the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences this weekend. If they win, watch out! Look for one of the two to advance.