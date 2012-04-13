Eagles, Rams reportedly eye Browns' top pick in NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns are well-versed in trading down in the first round of the NFL draft, and a recent report indicates the team could have several options if it wants to do it again this year.
The Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams are among at least four teams that have expressed interest in acquiring the Browns' No. 4 overall pick, league sources told The Plain Dealer. The newspaper said there was "a decent chance" the Browns would move down in the draft.
Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill, USC offensive tackle Matt Kalil, LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne and Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Blackmon were cited in the report as possible targets for teams interested in trading up. Kalil has been projected to be drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 3 pick -- all four of the most recent mock drafts by NFL.com experts slot him there -- but Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said his team might trade the selection.
On Tuesday, an NFL executive told CBSsports.com that "half of the teams in the top 10 are trying to trade out."
Opinions have varied on what the Browns would do with their first pick if they elect not to trade it. Three NFL.com experts said Alabama running back Trent Richardson would land in Cleveland, but Chad Reuter predicted Justin Blackmon to go to the Browns.
The Browns, who already hold an NFL-best 13 draft picks this year, have traded back in the first round in two of the last three years.