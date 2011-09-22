Eagles QB Vick practices, has good chance of starting Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that Michael Vick has been cleared by an independent neurologist, a move that allowed the quarterback to participate in practice and indicates there's a good chance Vick will start Sunday against the New York Giants.
Vick was out on the field during the Eagles' team walkthrough early Thursday, making an appearance for the second straight day as he recovers from the concussion he sustained during the second half of Philadelphia's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Vick also participated in a walkthrough Wednesday but did not take part in practice.
"Mike's going through a process," Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said Prior to Thursday's practice. "We'll leave it at that, and other than that I just don't have any information to get into too many details."
The Eagles have yet to rule definitively whether or not Vick will play Sunday, though the club said he's progressing from his concussion at an expected rate. There's no shortage of interesting options at quarterback, however, should Vick be declared inactive.
Newly signed backup quarterback Vince Young, who suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason, is now relatively healthy and in the mix after returning to practice late last week. As is Mike Kafka, who played well in relief last Sunday night, completing 7 of 9 passes for 72 yards.
"We're getting all three ready to go on the field and in the film room," Mornhinweg said. "Mike Kafka is doing a heck of a job. I thought he played at a high level in the last ball game. Vince is coming off a hamstring injury so that is day to day as well. He is doing very well up to this point."
Regardless of the news coming out of Philadelphia, the Giants are preparing for a Vick-led offense this Sunday.
"I expect Michael Vick will play, and if he can't play, I am sure he will," coach Tom Coughlin said on a Tuesday conference call.