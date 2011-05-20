Eagles QB Vick leads informal practice session outside Philly

Published: May 20, 2011 at 02:29 AM

Michael Vick led several Eagles teammates and other locally based NFL players at a workout Thursday in Marlton, N.J., according to the *Philadelphia Inquirer*.

The quarterback said last week that he expected about 15 players at the practice, although it appeared the group that showed up was much smaller. Eagles tight end Brent Celek, wide receivers Jason Avant and Jeremy Maclin and Minnesota Vikings running back Albert Young were on hand for the session, which WPVI-TV attended.

"The one thing that we do know is that we're professional athletes and we can't sit around and not do anything," Vick told the TV station. "The speed of this game, the toughness that you have to have and bring in to each and every week has to start from somewhere."

Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, who said over the weekend that "if we have it, I'll be there," didn't attend.

Normally at this time of year, Eagles players would be at the NovaCare Complex for minicamp. Since the NFL-imposed lockout began in March, players have only been permitted to return to the facility when the the lockout was briefly lifted April 29. The NFL was granted its motion for a stay-on-appeal by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, and its appeal of the lockout-lifting injunction will be heard June 3.

In the meantime, players are trying to adjust to a new offseason routine of individual and organized workouts.

"We're all a little bit rusty, and that's obvious today," Celek said.

