Around the NFL

Eagles QB Sam Bradford clears concussion protocol

Published: Nov 24, 2015 at 02:53 AM

Sam Bradford has officially cleared concussion protocol, according to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. But the obvious question still lingers: Will he get his job back?

That's the one Shurmur did not have an answer for Tuesday. Per the Delaware County Times, Shurmur said he did not want to mislead the media by saying one player would start if he wasn't sure yet, a statement that probably rang true given that Bradford is also suffering from some shoulder issues. Coach Chip Kelly also said Tuesday he didn't know if Mark Sanchez or Bradford would start Thursday.

Bradford said on Tuesday that the hurdle at this point regarding him playing is his shoulder. He also added that he has no idea who will start at quarterback for the Eagles against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

What Shurmur won't say is that Sanchez probably had the opportunity to steal the job away for the foreseeable future on Sunday in a devastating loss to the Buccaneers, making the rest of this exercise irrelevant. Despite three picks, Sanchez actually performed better than his numbers indicated, and for a brief moment in time, Kelly's offense seemed to click back into rhythm. That was before half the team began the long, slow march to minute No. 60 and before Doug Martin pounded his way to within yards of an Eagles record for defensive futility.

Unfortunately, that probably won't change Kelly's attachment to Bradford, which is why we wait. Ryan Mathews, arguably the best every down-capable running back the team has at the moment, did not clear concussion protocol, per Shurmur, so help isn't on the way just yet.

Instead, we will do our best to anticipate the conclusion of this latest saga in Philadelphia. Shurmur said Bradford threw on Monday, but with a game rapidly closing in, will that be good enough?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: 'I'll always say defense wins championships'

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers trade comments were 'nothing against' Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wanted to clear the air about his Carolina Panthers comments, stating that they were "nothing against" his former team.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend Jim Brown

The NFL community mourned the death of Jim Brown upon the announcement of his death on Friday with a collection of tributes to the NFL great from players and figures around the league.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he's 'officially cleared' three months after adductor surgery

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced he has been cleared to return to football activities following a three-month recovery period from surgery on his torn adductor muscle.

news

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean heading into 2023 season: 'We look at it like we're the ones out there hunting'

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean says the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles are "hunting" after the team's loss in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Pittsburgh plunge! Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt takes accidental dip while cleaning his pool

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt provided us with a reminder that NFL players are also human on Thursday, posting security footage of himself slipping into his pool while straining a layer of debris.

news

Joe Barry shoulders blame for Packers' defensive inconsistency: 'I have to do better'

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is entering his third season in Green Bay, and he knows that he's responsible for fixing the inconsistencies that plagued his unit last year.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More