Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020 08:05 AM

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts working out with DeSean Jackson

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Jalen Hurts is getting some work in with starting wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Hurts posted videos on Instagram Monday, getting reps in with Jackson in Florida with the caption "Locked In."

Jackson, recovering from core muscle surgery, has been working out in Florida and is expected to be healthy starting the season after appearing in just three games in 2019.

After Hurts was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, his role this season has been speculated on all offseason. Everything from a Taysom Hill-type role to primary backup to Carson Wentz, who has been injured each of the past three seasons, is on the table. Hurts is expected to begin the season as the No. 3 QB behind Wentz and Nate Sudfeld.

One thing hindering the rookie's move up the depth chart is the lack of on-field work this offseason.

Getting in work with Jackson, even as the NFLPA has suggested players halt working out together until training camp, is one way for Hurts to manufacture reps with a player the team hopes will have a big role this season.

