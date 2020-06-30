Eagles QB Jalen Hurts working out with DeSean Jackson

Jackson, recovering from core muscle surgery, has been working out in Florida and is expected to be healthy starting the season after appearing in just three games in 2019.

After Hurts was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, his role this season has been speculated on all offseason. Everything from a Taysom Hill-type role to primary backup to Carson Wentz, who has been injured each of the past three seasons, is on the table. Hurts is expected to begin the season as the No. 3 QB behind Wentz and Nate Sudfeld.

One thing hindering the rookie's move up the depth chart is the lack of on-field work this offseason.