Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pays for funeral expenses for Houston-area HS football player

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently paid for the funeral expenses of a star Houston-area high school linebacker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Jarvon Coles, who starred at North Shore High School, was shot and killed at a house party in Humble, Texas, earlier this month, according to KHOU-TV.

Hurts, who played high school football at rival Channelview High School, decided to pay for the funeral after he read about Coles' death, according to Rapoport.

Coles was a two-time first-team all-district linebacker with a 4.1 GPA and was set to play college football at Lamar University, his grandfather, Braxton Coles, told KHOU-TV.

Coles' funeral took place on March 16 when hundreds paid their respects, per KHOU-TV, and March 16 was declared "Jarvon Coles Day" by Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX).