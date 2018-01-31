Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo driven by passion for job

"Age didn't matter," Pettine said. "... When you spend just two minutes with him, you just realize very quickly how much he truly loves the game, and that's such a big part in the NFL. ... And with John, it was obvious. He'd start talking about something, and his eyes would light up, and he'd grab a pen and jump up on the board. You could just tell. And that mentality is contagious, and that's what you need in front of the room. I think that helps pull the players up, when they see, 'Hey, it's important to this guy. Maybe it needs to be a little more important to me.' "