Eagles QB Carson Wentz suffers hairline rib fracture

Published: Aug 14, 2016 at 02:57 PM
Kevin Patra

The rib injury for Carson Wentz was worse than originally believed.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday afternoon the quarterback suffered a hairline fracture in his ribs during Thursday's preseason game versus Tampa Bay.

Earlier in the day, coach Doug Pederson told reporters Wentz had "sore" ribs that kept him out of team work at practice and he should be ready for next week's contest.

Further tests showed the ribs were a little worse than just sore. The Eagles have no timetable for his return, but hope Wentz can be back before the end of preseason.

"Carson felt some discomfort and soreness as we began this morning's practice," Pederson said in a statement. "We decided to limit him throughout the remainder of practice and, as a precaution, sent him for a CT scan after practice. The scan revealed a hairline fracture in his ribs. We do not know an exact timetable for his return, but we hope to have him back before the end of the preseason."

On Sunday, the quarterback updated his status to reporters, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Contact's limited here for awhile, for a little bit. The goal is hopefully still in the preseason I'll be ready to go," Wentz said. "Feeling alright. Ribs are obviously a little sore, but they'll be alright in due time here. Just got to give it time."

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback was battered throughout Thursday's contest, including several bone-crushing hits. On his second-to-last play of the contest, Wentz got drilled by a free blitzer.

Pederson noted during his news conference Saturday that the final hit stung Wentz.

"If you were watching the game the other night, he took a shot -- (it was) like (the) next-to-the-last play -- got up a little bit slow," the coach said.

Philadelphia's offensive line struggled most of the first preseason game, giving up four sacks. The line is a big concern for the Eagles, especially with Lane Johnson's looming suspension.

The rib injury is a setback for Wentz's progress as a rookie, who could have used the extra preseason to work on his mechanics, footwork and reading defenses. Missing the next few preseason games is a big blow to his development.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted that Wentz can throw, but with discomfort.

Given their quarterback situation, and cost they paid to trade up to draft Wentz, the Eagles won't rush the rookie back.

The Eagles originally planned to redshirt Wentz for the season, with Sam Bradford starting and veteran Chase Daniel the backup. That plan might be forced if the rib injury lingers at all.

