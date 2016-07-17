Around the NFL

Eagles QB Carson Wentz likely inactive for Week 1

Published: Jul 17, 2016 at 03:11 AM

When the Philadelphia Eagles open up the season against the Cleveland Browns expect the No. 2 overall pick to be in street clothes.

Doug Pederson and the Eagles plan on grooming Carson Wentz at a slow pace.

"Typically, the third quarterback is down," said Pederson, according to the Philly Voice. "It's hard right now to look down the road, but if we had to play this week, Carson would be down. He'd be the third quarterback. He'd be deactivated. That's probably the direction we're heading, I would think is going that route. Obviously barring injury and, as you know, how this game is, but typically the third quarterback, whoever that is, is down on game day."

The bit of information is a preliminary announcement that Sam Bradford and Chase Daniel will start the season atop the QB depth chart. Both underwhelming, but the Eagles spent a sizable amount of money on the two quarterbacks this offseason.

When Philadelphia drafted Wentz the team gave indications that they'd like to bring him along slowly. While there's talk that he won't see the field Week 1, the door is not closed on the entire season.

If the Eagles get out of the gate 0-3, Wentz could make his first start in Week 5 after the team's bye week. But it's believed that the Eagles would prefer Bradford to hold down the fort for a while. Bradford should be helped by Philly's relatively soft schedule. The team checks in at No. 26 on its schedule strength.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Adam Shaheen trade to Texans off following failed physical; TE returns to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen, who had been traded to the Texans earlier this week, failed his physical in Houston and will be returned to the Dolphins.

news

Jets signing veteran OT Duane Brown to two-year contract following Mekhi Becton knee injury

The New York Jets have moved quickly to address their offensive line following Mekhi Becton's knee injury, signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Tom Brady absent from Buccaneers practice for personal reasons, will not return until after Aug. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Thursday for personal reasons and will not return to the team until after the Bucs' second preseason game on Aug. 20, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.

news

Patriots RB James White, Super Bowl LI hero, retiring after eight seasons in NFL

New England Patriots running back James White is retiring after eight NFL seasons. The hero of Super Bowl LI announced Thursday his decision to end his playing career.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 11

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that QB Josh Allen will be among several starters sitting out on Saturday versus the Colts. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Thursday.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones, most starters won't play in preseason opener versus Giants

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday that Jones and most starters will not play in the preseason opener versus Giants, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Matt Rhule not worrying about Christian McCaffrey's injury history: Panthers are thinking 'attack'

Christian McCaffrey missed 23 of the Carolina Panthers' past 33 games due to injury. But fear of another season derailed won't stop coach Matt Rhule from saddling up his top back.

news

Bears WR N'Keal Harry undergoes surgery, expected to be out eight weeks

N'Keal Harry's fresh start in Chicago is on pause following an ankle injury. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain.

news

Giants' Daboll coming 'full circle,' kicking off preseason vs. Pats team that started his NFL career

Giants' Brian Daboll will begin his head coaching career against the same team that gave him his NFL start 22 years ago. New York squares off against the New England Patriots tonight, live on NFL Network.

news

Jets' Carl Lawson eager to play Friday vs. Eagles: 'I want it as bad as you want to breathe'

New York Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson is eager to put on the pads again in Friday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing all of 2021 with a torn Achilles.

news

Former first-rounder Jalen Reagor: Battling for Eagles roster spot 'a humbling experience'

Taken in the 2020 NFL Draft's first round, Eagles WR Jalen Reagor is now battling for a roster spot. The TCU product admits it's "a humbling experience," but he's "putting my head down and going to work."

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start preseason opener vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW