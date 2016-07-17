Eagles QB Carson Wentz likely inactive for Week 1

When the Philadelphia Eagles open up the season against the Cleveland Browns expect the No. 2 overall pick to be in street clothes.
"Typically, the third quarterback is down," said Pederson, according to the Philly Voice. "It's hard right now to look down the road, but if we had to play this week, Carson would be down. He'd be the third quarterback. He'd be deactivated. That's probably the direction we're heading, I would think is going that route. Obviously barring injury and, as you know, how this game is, but typically the third quarterback, whoever that is, is down on game day."
The bit of information is a preliminary announcement that Sam Bradford and Chase Daniel will start the season atop the QB depth chart. Both underwhelming, but the Eagles spent a sizable amount of money on the two quarterbacks this offseason.
When Philadelphia drafted Wentz the team gave indications that they'd like to bring him along slowly. While there's talk that he won't see the field Week 1, the door is not closed on the entire season.
If the Eagles get out of the gate 0-3, Wentz could make his first start in Week 5 after the team's bye week. But it's believed that the Eagles would prefer Bradford to hold down the fort for a while. Bradford should be helped by Philly's relatively soft schedule. The team checks in at No. 26 on its schedule strength.