Eagles punter Donnie Jones retires after 14 seasons

Published: Feb 27, 2018 at 03:32 AM

Donnie Jones is punting off into the sunset.

The Philadelphia Eagles punter announced his retirement Tuesday following a 14-year career. Jones also played for the Seahawks, Dolphins, Rams and Texans. The punter played in 208 consecutive regular-season games from 2005 through 2017.

Jones punted just once, in the second quarter, in the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.

Going out as a Super Bowl champion, "Donnie Longball" (their words, not ours) Jones retires as Philly's all-time leader in gross (45.4) and net punting average (40.5) and punts inside the 20 (138). He's also the franchise's single-season leader in punts inside the 20 (34, 2014) and net punting average (41.6).

